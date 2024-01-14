NIH issues urgent advisory on rising whooping cough threat

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):The National Institute of Health (NIH) raises alarms on Sunday about an imminent surge in whooping cough cases, anticipating increased pressure on health systems.

According to private channel news report, in a recent advisory, the National Institute of Health (NIH) expresses concern over a potential surge in whooping cough cases, anticipating heightened strain on health in the coming months.

Early symptoms include mild cough, fever, and a runny nose, escalating to severe coughing, particularly affecting infants.

The advisory underscores potential complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, loss of appetite, ear infections, and psychological issues.

Timely vaccination is highlighted as a crucial preventive measure, with mandatory pertussis vaccination for high-risk individuals.

The whooping cough vaccine is integrated into the immunization programme, administered to newborns at 6, 10, and 14 weeks after birth.

To curb the spread, citizens are urged to adopt safety measures, maintain distance from suspected cases, and practice hand hygiene. Covering the mouth during coughing and sneezing is emphasized, along with the isolation of suspected cases, especially from children and pregnant women.