NIH issues advisory on Nipah virus

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): In view of the reported cases of the Nipah virus in the province of South India, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory on the instructions of the Federal Minister for Health.

So far, no case of Nipah virus has been reported in Pakistan, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health.

He said that a low-risk advisory has been issued for the general public.

The spokesperson said that this virus is transmitted to humans through bats and pigs.

In the past, cases of Nipah virus have been reported in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Singapore and India, Dr. Nadeem Jan said.

He said that the Ministry of Health is continuously monitoring the situation.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that instructions have been issued to the National Institute of Health and Border Health Services.

He said that the Nipah virus spreads in humans and animals alike.

He said that effective steps are being taken to strengthen the border health services system.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the ministry is ensuring the implementation of the recommendations of the International Health Regulations to protect the public from diseases and epidemics.