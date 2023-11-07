NIH confirms six new Corona cases in last week

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Health officials on Tuesday said that six new coronavirus cases were reported during the last week across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 0.16 percent while no patient was in critical condition.

No death was reported from the coronavirus while 3,674 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, the official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that the government had strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

He said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, the officials told.

He added that 90 percent of the country’s population had already got the Covid-19 vaccine.