NIAMAY (Niger), May 4 (APP): Niger’s President Bazoum Mohamed has welcomed the Pakistani investors and assured his full support in strengthening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

President Bazoum, in a meeting with Pakistan’s ambassador Ahmed Ali Sirohey who called on him along with a delegation of Pakistani investors, stressed to enhance high-level interactions to offer two sides the opportunity to discuss diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Sirohey informed the President of Niger that both countries were maintaining excellent cooperation at international and regional fora.

He said the visit of Pakistani investors to Niger aimed at exploring business opportunities in various sectors including pharmaceutical, textile, food processing and tractor assembly plant.

He highlighted that embassy had organised bilateral meetings for promotion of trade and commercial relations, signing of MoU in the field of defence and trainings to the Nigerien security personnel and the food assistance programme for flood-affected population.

President Bazoum appreciated the role of Pakistan embassy in enhancing bilateral trade relation in various fields.

He especially thanked Pakistani leadership in assisting Niger in addressing the problems of flood-affected population particularly related to food security.

In response to an invitation extended to him to visit Pakistan, he stated that he would be paying a visit in the last quarter of current year.

Ibrahim bin Maqsood, the head of Pakistani delegation apprised about the interest of investors to explore the market of Niger.