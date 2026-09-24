NIGAB taking practical steps to advance modern technology, research: DG NARC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Director General, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) Dr Muhammad Mansoor said on Thursday that NIGAB (National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology) is striving to bring about a revolution in all walks of life.

He said that practical steps are being taken to establish modern technologies and laboratories, which will not only facilitate the utilization of advanced technologies but also help achieve new milestones of progress across various sectors.

The DG expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), Islamabad, and Bela Ron Diagnostic.

On the occasion, Dr Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Muhammad Abrar Wali, Dr Muhammad Asim, Director Punjab Livestock, Dr Farhan, Director Poultry Institute, Major (Retd.) Kamran, Ahmar Zaman Khan, Chief Executive of Bela Zone Diagnostic, and others also addressed the gathering.

A large number of women researchers and women from various walks of life attended the event. At the end of the seminar, the speakers answered various questions raised by the participants. The participants benefited greatly from the session and were also given a tour of the laboratory.