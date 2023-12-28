NHMP urged commuters to adopt cautions, dense fog causes major highways closures

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):In a stark manifestation of winter’s grip, dense fog has shrouded key roadways, prompting authorities to enforce closures from Sher Shah to Shamkot, Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattiyan, and several other significant stretches.

As of 28th December, the veil of mist extends its reach, significantly impacting visibility and necessitating strategic road closures.

Motorists across the affected regions are facing substantial disruptions as fog-induced closures grip the road network.

The primary affected areas span from Sher Shah (KM 00) to Shamkot (KM 54), Abdul Hakeem (KM 89) to Pindi Bhattiyan (KM 290), and Thokar Niaz Baig (KM 00) to Kotmomin (KM 162). These closures, attributed to the persistent fog, are a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of commuters.

Notably, the Islamabad main toll plaza has become a focal point for closures, impacting both north and southbound lanes. From Kot Momin (KM 163) to Lillah (KM 214), a critical section is closed for heavy-duty vehicles (HTVs), intensifying the challenges faced by freight transport.

The situation is exacerbated along the stretch from Faizpur (KM 1147) to Rajana Interchange (KM 965), where both north and southbound lanes are closed. A noteworthy development is the diversion of northbound traffic from Rajhana (KM 965), redirecting vehicles to alternative routes.

Meanwhile, visibility concerns persist along various segments, with fog reducing sight range significantly. From Kassowal Bridge (KM 1045) to Musafir Khana (KM 817), drivers are contending with visibility as low as 50-100 meters. The same goes for the stretch from Kharian Cantt (KM 1410) to Chak Akka (KM 1446), where visibility drops to 50-60 meters.

In a particularly challenging scenario, the stretch from Jinnah Terminal Beat-12 (KM 1245) to Sanpal Chowk Beat-16 (KM 1045) witnesses extreme conditions, with visibility fluctuating between 20-100 meters. Similarly, the route from PS Kamoke (KM 1305) to Kala Shah Kaku (KM 1276) reports visibility as low as 10-50 meters, emphasizing the need for utmost caution.

As commuters navigate these weather-induced challenges, authorities advise strict adherence to closure guidelines, urging individuals to prioritize safety over expediency. It remained critical for travellers to stay updated on real-time road conditions and exercise patience in the face of these unforeseen challenges posed by nature’s wintry grip on the region’s transportation arteries.