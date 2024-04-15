NH&MP takes stern action against overcharging during Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Under the directions of Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Salman Chaudhry, the officers took stern action against the complaints of overcharging by the transporters during Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to press release, NH&MP returned more than Rs 3,900,000 to passengers of public service vehicles that were over-charged during Eid days. Additionally, 6,935 public service vehicles were fined on overcharging and overloading. More than Rs 11 million fined was imposed against these violations.

Furthermore, NHMP ensured the safe and comfortable travel of commuters on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Timely and quick action of Motorway Police was highly appreciated.

Inspector General Salman Chaudhry reiterated that the safety of passengers travelling on National Highways across Pakistan’s remains NHMP’s prime responsibility.

In this regard, additional officers and special squads were deployed at various points to deal with any untoward situation. Along with this, officers at all the main toll plazas took steps to resolve complaints of passengers in a timely manner.