NHMP showcase exceptional performance to clinch first place in tournament

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP): The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has emerged victorious in the All Pakistan Punjab Police Table Tennis Tournament.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, the NHMP players showcased their skills and talent in the competition, defeating their opponents to claim the first position.

The tournament, which was held in Punjab Constabulary Headquarters Farooqabad, witnessed a tough competition between various police departments from across Punjab. However, the NHMP team managed to outshine others with their exceptional performance on the table.

Following the remarkable victory, Inspector General (IG) NHMP Khalid Mahmood appreciated the officials who participated in the tournament. He congratulated the team on their achievement and said that their hard work and dedication had paid off.