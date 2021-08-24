NH&MP, OPF inks MoU to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):In order to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together and enhance cooperation.

Deputy Inspector General (NH&MP) Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, and Managing Director (OPF) Dr. Amer Sheikh, signed the MoU at NH&MP Headquarters here on Tuesday, said a press release.

Under the MoU, both the departments will enhance cooperation in various areas including facilitation to overseas Pakistanis/ intending emigrants for processing of domestic driving license against their valid foreign driving license and international driving permits, along with assistance in distress/ emergency on motorways. This is in line with the vision of prime minister to accord top priority to the overseas Pakistanis and to provide enhanced facilities with improved service delivery.

On the occasion, Federal Secretary for Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ishrat Ali, Inspector General, NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional Inspector General (HQs) Khalid Mahmood, Additional Inspector General (North Region) Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, Additional Inspector General Sajjad Afzal Afridi,

CFO of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Uzma Hayat, Director (Welfare & Services) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Mustafa Haider, DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali Yousafzai, AIG Fazal e Hamid, AIG Salman Ali khan, AIG Muhammad Ateeq Tahir and other senior officers of NH&MP and OPF were also present.

Under this MoU, overseas Pakistanis and intending emigrants having OPF Membership Card, Registered with Protectorate of Emigrants, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), valid visa/ resident permit abroad will be facilitated.

Overseas Pakistanis/ intending emigrants will be issued International Driving Permit/ license at NH&MP Driving Licensing Authority (DLA), H-8/2, Islamabad.

Special handling to overseas Pakistanis including dedicated waiting area, counters and Liaison Officer, with additional facility of fee collection counter for depositing fee at DLA, H-8/2, Islamabad.

The MoU was one such initiative and testament to the citizen-centric governance model where overseas Pakistanis were exclusively facilitated. This exclusive facility for overseas Pakistanis will help in achieving the desired objectives of both organizations in provision of state-of-the-art services to overseas Pakistanis and their dependents under their existing initiatives/ infrastructure.