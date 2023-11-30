NHMP beware travelers of traffic disruptions at numerous highways & motorways

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The motorists planning to travel along National Highway N-5 and Motorways Central and North Zones are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time due to numerous road closures and ongoing roadwork projects.

The situation is particularly challenging in the North and Central Zones, where multiple sections of the motorway are currently affected.

In the North Zone, motorists should be aware of the following closures: Sector M-1: Near Wali Interchange (upto 1500 meters) to Near Karnal Sher Interchange (both lanes) due to roadwork.

Sector North-II: T.Chowk to Sawan (due to roadwork) and Taj Hotel to Majid hotel (due to roadwork). Additionally, Sagri morr is closed due to a vehicle breakdown.

The motorists should also be prepared for rain from Swan to Gulyana mor in Sector North-II.

Moving to the Central Zone, the following closures are in effect: Sector Central-I: Western bypass sahiwal (both lanes) and NFC Society (both lanes) due to roadwork.

Sector Central-II: Kehror chowk to ever Shaheen pump (southbound lane) due to roadwork. Additionally, traffic diversions are in place at Pull Bahsti and 872 Ada Shanal due to roadwork.

The motorists should also be aware of the following roadwork projects in Sector Central-II:

Northbound traffic: Diversions at Rajpur Nagar and 79/10R due to roadwork.

Southbound traffic: Diversions at Adda 5 Faiz and Alnoor Orchard to Alizm School due to roadwork.

With these numerous disruptions in place, travelers are urged to plan their journeys carefully and allow extra time to reach their destinations. It is also advisable to stay updated on the latest traffic conditions before setting out.