NHA toll revenue rises to Rs85.55bn in FY2025-26

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):The National Highway Authority (NHA) collected Rs85.550 billion in toll revenue during financial year 2025-26, showing an increase of more than Rs21 billion compared to Rs64.430 billion collected during FY2024-25.

According to an official document available with APP, the NHA had adopted a transparent mechanism for toll revenue collection, with the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) conducting traffic counts as a third-party validator to determine the reserve price of each toll plaza.

It said toll plazas were offered through e-bidding or open auction in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules.

The auction process was advertised through newspapers and the NHA website to ensure wider participation and transparency.

Interested participants submitted bids through open auction, with the highest bidder declared successful, following which an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract was executed for the relevant financial year.

It said the toll plazas were offered on a Net Guaranteed Revenue basis to ensure maximum revenue generation for the authority.

Under the contractual mechanism, the successful operator was required to furnish toll revenue security equivalent to one month’s Net Guaranteed Revenue instalment and deposit the first monthly instalment in advance.

The NHA also had a penalty mechanism to discourage overcharging by toll plaza operators. In case of overcharging, a penalty of Rs500,000 per occurrence was imposed under the provisions of the contract agreement.

It further said toll rates were prominently displayed at each toll plaza to keep commuters informed about the applicable charges.

Operators were also required to issue toll tax slips to commuters for each specific category of vehicle.

The NHA’s toll collection mechanism, according to the document, was aimed at ensuring transparency in the auction and collection process while maximising revenue from the authority’s toll plazas.