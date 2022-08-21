NHA issues travel advisory relating to closure of highways

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): The National Highway Authority has issued travel advisory relating to the closure of various highways in the country.

According to a spokesperson of the NHA, N-25 is completely closed from Linda Bridge and M-8 from Wangu Hills.

Traffic is also suspended on N-50 from Zhob-Dhanasar, while N-70 is closed at fort Munro.

Meanwhile, Karakoram Highway has been restored for light traffic at Achar Nullah.

The spokesperson said that the NHA, under the direct instructions from Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood was busy in restoring the national highways.