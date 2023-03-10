NHA, Distt admin ensuring compliance on prices, quality of food items at MSAs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):National Highway Authority (NHA) and the district administrations are taking strict measures to keep a check on the prices and quality of food items offered at Motorway Service Areas (MSAs), and have imposed more than Rs 11.2 million in fines over non-compliance, since 2020.

Talking to APP here on Friday, an official of the NHA said that the authority had increased the fine limits from Rs 10,000-100,000 to Rs 50,000-250,000 at Service Areas and Rest Areas to curb overpricing.

He said that service providers had been directed to display price lists duly notified by the relevant deputy commissioners at visible points in shops and eateries of Service/Rest Areas and filling stations.

“The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) regularly checks the quality of edibles in all MSAs and imposes fines on licenses where the food is found to be sub-standard, ” he said.

Moreover, the provincial governments had been requested to ensure the issuance of updated price lists on a quarterly basis so that the same may be enforced properly to safeguard the interests of the public.

The official said, “Displaying the contact numbers of focal persons (NHA & Operator) for registering the complaints against overcharging, quality and cleanliness of the site is also being implemented.”

/395