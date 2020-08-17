NHA appeared as model for other institutions through GIS survey: Secy Communications

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan said on Monday that National Highway Authority (NHA) was being made a model for other institutions of the country through Geographic Information System( GIS) survey of Right of Way.

While speaking at the launching ceremony of GIS here, he said that for this purpose, cooperation of SPARCO was being obtained.

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed was chief guest on the occasion.

The Secretary Communications said that NHA’s assets will be managed and supervised in a better way under this system.

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt ( retd) Sikander Qayyum said, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and guidance of Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed NHA has been taken on the track of self-reliance and transparency. During the last two years, all the set goals were achieved successfully in record time frame and the NHA management was ready for more challenges.

Earlier, a detailed briefing was given on Geographic Information System (GIS) in which it was highlighted that to date around 220,910 commercial amenities have been identified and digitized.

After completion of entire GIS mapping, a substantial increase in NHA revenue is expected. The data of inventoried and digitized NHA assets will be used for optimal revenue management.