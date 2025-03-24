NHA announces toll tax hike on highways and motorways from April 1

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced increase in toll tax on national highways and motorways, set to take effect from April 1.

According to an official notification, under the new toll structure, charges for cars on national highways will be Rs 70, while vans will be charged Rs 150 and buses Rs 250. Two- and three-axle trucks will face a toll of Rs 300, and larger trucks will be charged Rs 550.

This new tax applies to several major motorways, including M1, M3, M4, M5, M14, and E35. The car toll on the M1 Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway has risen from Rs 500 to Rs 550, while the M3 Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway now charges Rs 800 instead of Rs 700.

Similarly, the toll for cars on the M4 Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad-Multan Motorway has increased from Rs 950 to Rs 1,050, while the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway now charges Rs 1,200, up from Rs 1,100.

On the M14 Dera Ismail Khan-Hakla Motorway, the car toll has gone up from Rs600 to Rs 650. Meanwhile, the E35 Hasan Abdal-Havelian-Mansehra route now costs Rs300 for cars, compared to the previous Rs 250.For larger vehicles, toll rates across these motorways now range from Rs 850 to Rs 5,750.