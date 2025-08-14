NGC celebrates 79th Independence Day with nationwide flag hoisting ceremonies

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The National Grid Company of Pakistan (NGC) commemorated the nation’s 79th Independence Day with flag hoisting ceremonies held simultaneously across all NGC installations and field offices throughout the country, demonstrating unwavering patriotic spirit and national unity.

The central ceremony took place at TSG Training Centre in New Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, where Managing Director Engr. Muhammad Shahid Nazir served as chief guest, leading the flag hoisting alongside Deputy Managing Directors and General Managers. Chairman Board of Directors Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry graced the occasion as guest of honor, participating virtually from Canada via video conference, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

In his keynote address, Dr. Fiaz Ahmad Chaudhry paid heartfelt tribute to the countless sacrifices made during the struggle for independence. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all citizens to prioritize national interests above personal gains, stating that the path to prosperity lies in learning from past experiences while fostering peace and unity.

Dr. Fiaz Chaudhry called upon the gathering to renew their commitment to the fundamental principles that led to Pakistan’s creation.

Managing Director Engr. Shahid Nazir reflected on the significance of Independence Day as an opportunity to reaffirm dedication to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, built upon the pillars of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

He commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their exemplary response during Operation Bunyan Marsoos, acknowledging the nation’s support for the military’s efforts in defending the homeland.

Engr. Shahid Nazir stressed the importance of collective hard work and dedication in advancing Pakistan’s development agenda.

Deputy Managing Director (P&E) Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the company’s commitment to national progress. The ceremony featured a formal march-past by NGC Security Directorate personnel, who presented ceremonial salutes in honor of the occasion.

Adding a cultural dimension to the event, children of NGC employees delivered patriotic songs and speeches, showcasing their deep love and pride for Pakistan.

The company recognized exceptional services during the ceremony, presenting awards of appreciation to distinguished NGC officers and staff members whose outstanding contributions have significantly advanced the organization’s mission.

The event witnessed substantial attendance from senior leadership, including Deputy Managing Director (AD & M) Engr. Rasheed A. Bhutto, General Managers, Chief Engineers, Director Generals, C-Suite officers, females and a large representation of officers and staff members from across the organization.