News desk of daily ‘Jang’ developed fake story about PTI MPs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the news desk of the daily ‘Jang’ had developed a fake story about the defection of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Members of Parliament (MPs).

In a tweet, he said a couple of days ago, the newspaper falsely reported that some 33 members of the PTI had defected which carried names of Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak and Riaz Fatyana.

“When these members sought an explanation from the reporter, it was learnt that the fake story with a list of defected members was not filed by him [the daily Jang reporter], rather developed on the [news] desk,” the minister added to his tweet.