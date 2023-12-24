News about delay in payment of salaries totally baseless, false: AGPR Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): A spokesperson of the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) on Saturday strongly refuted the news item aired by a private news channel regarding any delay in payment of salaries and termed it totally baseless, and false.

The spokesperson clarified that AGPR had released the pay, salaries and pension to the Christian community before Christmas while salaries of the federal government employees other than Christian community will be released on December 30, 2023.

It would have been appropriate for the news channel to contact AGPR office before airing such news, but unfortunately this was not done so, the spokesperson added.