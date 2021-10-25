Newly enrolled students can apply for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The newly enrolled students in the fourth or fifth year undergraduate degree programs of the academic year `Fall 2021’ with a monthly household income of less than Rs. 45,000 can submit application for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program.

This was shared by the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar in her tweet on Monday.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship program is underway across the country to equip talented students from low-income families with higher education, Dr. Sania said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this academic year, 50,000 merit cum need based scholarships will be provided to deserving students under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme. The eligible students can apply through the online portal:https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/.

The scholarship applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying. The geographical spread of the programme covers all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the Ehsaas Scholarship Policy, fifty percent of scholarships are reserved for girls.

The scholarship includes a 100% tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs. 4,000.

During the last two years, over 142,000 scholarships have been awarded nationwide to students from low-income backgrounds.

In line with rule based Ehsaas procedures, undergraduate scholarships will be awarded strictly on merit cum need basis to benefit bright students from low-income backgrounds.

Part of the Ehsaas framework, 200,000 scholarships will be awarded under the programme in 4 years.

Ehsaas scholarship recipients will continue to receive scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree programme subject to satisfactory academic progress.