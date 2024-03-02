Election day banner

Newly elected CM KP arrives in Chief Minister Secretariat

PESHAWAR, Mar 02 (APP): The newly elected Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur arrived at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat immediately after taking oath.
The Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister welcomed him.
A police contingent presented a guard of honor to the Chief Minister. Top officials of the provincial government met with the Chief Minister in his office. The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the affairs of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

