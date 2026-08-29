Newly elected AJK Prime Minister meets Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): The newly elected Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Iftikhar Gillani, called on Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam, at his residence in Islamabad.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders following Gillani’s election as Prime Minister, said a press release.

Gillani inquired about Muqam’s health and prayed for his speedy recovery. During the meeting, he thanked the minister for his vigorous election campaign in Azad Kashmir.

On the occasion, the newly elected AJK Prime Minister said that due to Maqam’s two years of hard work, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had achieved a historic victory in Azad Kashmir.

He added that the Federal Minister had conveyed the message of party leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to every household across Azad Kashmir, in line with the Quaid’s vision.

The success of PML-N in Azad Kashmir is also a result of Engr Amir Muqam’s efforts, he said.

Muqam, congratulated Iftikhar Gillani on being elected as Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and extended his best wishes. He thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for giving PML-N a historic mandate.

He said that the historic victory in Azad Kashmir was achieved under the leadership of PML-N Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. “The people of Azad Kashmir have given PML-N a historic mandate, for which we are grateful,” he stated.

The minister expressed hope that the newly elected Prime Minister would work for peace and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and for the completion of Quaid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s agenda of development and progress.

Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Abdullah, and Abdul Rehman Arain, member of the AJK Legislative Assembly elected on the overseas seat, were also present during the meeting.