ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan here at Air Headquarters.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid felicitated the admiral on assuming the command of Pakistan Navy and expressed his hope that Pakistan Navy would continue progressing under his able leadership, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

Both chiefs reiterated to augment the existing synergy between the two services and taking it to further heights.

Various matters of mutual cooperation and professional interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, on arrival at Air Headquarters on his maiden visit, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of PAF.

He also laid wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the martyrs of PAF, who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.