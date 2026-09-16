Newborn taken from PIMS recovered safely, three women held by ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police recovered a newborn safely and detained three women after responding to a reported abduction of the baby from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), late at night.

An official told APP on Wednesday that the Karachi Company Police Station team took immediate action after receiving information that a newborn had allegedly been taken from PIMS Hospital.

The police recovered the child safely and took three women into custody for questioning.

According to the initial investigation, the women allegedly approached the baby’s mother and gained access to the newborn by showing affection and care for the child before allegedly taking the baby away.

Sources said the women were residents of Qila Gujjar Singh, Lahore. Two of them were said to be sisters, while the third was reportedly the daughter of one of the women.

Hospital security staff had noticed suspicious activity and responded to the situation, after which the matter was reported to police. The exact sequence of events, including how the women gained access to the baby, is being examined as part of the investigation.

Police said further questioning of the detained women was underway and the circumstances and motive behind the incident would be determined after completion of the investigation.

ICT Police said it was following a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women and children and urged citizens to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police emergency helpline 15.