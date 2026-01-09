New transparent system replaces decades of corrupt practices in Ramazan Package: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the federal government had established a transparent system to provide subsidized essential food items to the underprivileged during Ramazan, replacing a decades-old corrupt system of financial irregularities and mismanagement in utility stores.

He directed all relevant institutions to develop an even more effective and beneficial relief package for the upcoming holy month.

The prime minister was chairing a review meeting on the proposed Ramazan package and third-party validation of last year’s package.

During the meeting, he praised all relevant institutions and ministries on the report by a reputable audit firm regarding the transparency of last year’s Ramazan package.

He noted that deserving individuals were deprived of their rights due to corruption in utility stores.

Financial support and social well-being for the poor and the middle class are among the top priorities of the government, the prime minister said directing that subsidy amounts for the Ramazan package for the deserving people should be distributed exclusively through digital wallets so that their dignity and respect was not compromised.

He said that providing subsidy amounts to the public through digital wallets will also prove to be a milestone in achieving a cashless economy. “The inclusion of the State Bank of Pakistan in the distribution of the Ramazan package will promote a cashless economy.”

He stressed all relevant ministries and institutions to ensure maximizing the scope and inclusion of the underprivileged in receiving subsidies.

He also directed to present a comprehensive strategy and recommendations containing practical measures for a better and more effective disbursement than last year in the Ramazan package as soon as possible.

“A digital dashboard and a structured monitoring system should also be established for effective oversight.”

During the meeting, the prime minister was informed that in the third-party validation of last year’s Ramazan package, a world renowned and reputable audit firm declared the government package effective and transparent.

Furthermore, a Social Protection Wallet system is being implemented under the Benazir Income Support Programme, under which free SIMs are being distributed to eligible individuals, and from March 2026, all subsidy amounts will be distributed digitally through these SIMs.

It was further told in the meeting that the third-party validation of the Ramazan package did not identify any financial corruption or serious administrative mismanagement.

The prime minister issued special directives to all relevant institutions and ministries to formulate a comprehensive strategy through mutual coordination and cooperation for the proposed packages for the upcoming Ramazan and Eid.

He further directed that special measures be taken to ensure transparency in the disbursement of subsidy amounts and the Ramazan package, the inclusion of the poor, and administrative discipline.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, and other relevant senior officials.