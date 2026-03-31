New platform ‘Detained Abroad’ launched to defend rights of 21,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 31 (APP):A new digital registry platform, Detained Abroad, has been launched to safeguard the legal rights of more than 21,000 Pakistani nationals imprisoned overseas, through a collaboration between the Canadian High Commission and Justice Project Pakistan (JPP).

The modern platform is designed to help provide consular access to foreign nationals detained in the Indo-Pacific region. Initiated by the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, the registry will play a key role in strengthening legal support for Pakistani prisoners abroad as well as detainees of other nationalities.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of Detained Abroad, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Tariq Ali Khan said the Canadian government was pleased to support the unique registry — the first of its kind — which will help ensure protection of the rights of Canadian, Pakistani and other citizens residing in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, speaking at the ceremony, underscored the importance of overseas Pakistanis, describing them as the country’s valuable asset and the backbone of the national economy.

He emphasized that they are not merely workers but respected citizens of the state, and that safeguarding their rights across the world remains a top priority of the government.

He regretted that language barriers and unfamiliarity with foreign legal systems often create difficulties for citizens, noting that the registry would serve as a milestone in addressing these challenges. Speakers at the ceremony included Justice Project Pakistan’s Advocacy Lead Haris Zaki, Member of the National Assembly Ilyas Chaudhry, and Secretary of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Nadeem Aslam.

Haris Zaki explained that the platform will provide families and lawyers with reliable information about death penalty laws in relevant countries, protection against abuse, and procedures for repatriation.

The consultative session was attended by the Ambassador of Portugal, Una Kelly, First Secretary of the European Union delegation, officials from the Embassy of Ireland, and representatives of national human rights institutions. Speakers noted that risks to detainees could be reduced through stronger coordination among legal experts, diplomats and civil society.

According to figures presented in the report, the registry is seen as a beacon of hope for Pakistanis detained abroad and is expected to make the process of providing consular access more transparent, in line with international human rights standards.

The initiative aims to coordinate legal defense strategies and ensure that no citizen is deprived of legal assistance. Concluding the ceremony, participants reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration with federal ministries and international partners to provide timely consular support to overseas Pakistanis and address their legal challenges.