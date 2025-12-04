New partnership paves way for Chinese literature promotion

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 04 (APP): China Window and Dosti Welfare Organization have formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote academic, literary, and cultural activities across Peshawar and the wider Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The collaboration aims to strengthen cultural ties while highlighting and celebrating Chinese literature and cultural heritage.

The signing ceremony took place at China Window. The MoU was signed by Arslan Naseer, Executive Director of Dosti Welfare Organization, and Amjad Aziz Malik, Administrator of China Window.

Under this partnership, both institutions will work closely on the 5th Dosti Peshawar Literature Festival (DPLF) 2026, scheduled from February 9–15, 2026, at the University of Peshawar.

Organized with support from NCHD, CSP, and other partner organizations, the festival will be a week-long celebration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s rich literary and cultural traditions.

It aims to encourage reading habits, creative expression, youth participation, and inclusive cultural dialogue.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework for the effective planning and execution of DPLF 2026, while also promoting Chinese literature and broader cultural activities throughout the province.

Dosti Welfare Organization is a registered non-profit entity, recognized by the Social Welfare Department, Economic Affairs Division, and KP Charitable Commission. China Window, a leading cultural and educational center in Peshawar, continues to serve as a vibrant platform showcasing China’s history, development, and culture under the leadership of Mr. Amjad Aziz Malik.

Both institutions expressed confidence that the partnership will contribute significantly to cultural understanding, educational enrichment, and people-to-people connectivity between Pakistan and China.