New Pakistan emerges after Marka-e-Haq victory, nation stands resolute: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the nation stood as a resolute force in the face of Indian aggression, declaring that a “new Pakistan” has emerged on the global map through its triumph in the Marka-e-Haq.

Speaking at an event organized by the Council of Newspapers Editors (CPNE), Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had spotlighted the Pahalgam incident during his address at Kakul, with his call for an investigation receiving widespread international support. In response to Indian hostilities, the Prime Minister convened the National Security Council, made key decisions—particularly on the water issue—and the armed forces fully implemented those directives.

Tarar praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for crafting a successful war strategy, lauded Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu and his Shaheens for their historic aerial defense, and commended Admiral Naveed Ashraf and the Pakistan Navy for their readiness to revive the legacy of “Operation Dwarka” if needed.

He noted that while some had written off Pakistan, divine grace elevated the nation’s dignity and honor. Pakistan, he said, continues to defy negative expectations, standing resilient and proud on the global stage.

Criticizing Indian media, Tarar said it had become a subject of global ridicule for spreading blatant falsehoods, including fabricated claims of attacks on Karachi and Lahore ports. He emphasized that Pakistan’s strategic preparedness, led by Field Marshal Munir, ensured a swift and decisive response to Indian provocations.

Tarar asserted that India’s narrative of a “Rising India” had collapsed, its pride and arrogance reduced to dust.

The Minister commended the Pakistani media for its vital role in advancing foreign policy and countering Indian propaganda during the conflict. He highlighted its contribution to national unity and diplomacy, stating that Pakistan’s strength lies in truth, while India’s narrative is built on misinformation.

He also praised CPNE for its responsible journalism and unwavering solidarity, suggesting its wartime cabinet deserves national recognition and medals for promoting Pakistan’s stance.

Tarar described his recent Sitara-e-Imtiaz award not as a personal achievement, but as a tribute to the collective efforts of the media, the ministry, and other institutions. “This award belongs to everyone who played a part—it is a shared honor,” he said.

Reaffirming his support for CPNE, Tarar pledged full cooperation and a steadfast partnership through every challenge. He underscored the government’s commitment to strengthening media institutions and promoting responsible journalism nationwide.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s strategic coordination—led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and Admiral Naveed Ashraf—which ensured the Pakistan Navy was fully equipped to respond decisively to any Indian provocation.

Tarar said the victory marked a resurgence for Pakistan, with global recognition of its success. He noted that during his international visits, he witnessed a marked improvement in Pakistan’s global standing and respect.

Recalling the nation’s response to India’s nighttime aggression, Tarar said Pakistan launched missile strikes after Fajr prayers, symbolizing unity as a “Bunyanun Marsoos”—a solid, unbreakable wall.

He also shared a wartime media initiative led by Badar Shehbaz, Media Coordinator to the Prime Minister, in which Pakistani national songs were broadcast on Indian YouTube channels. The campaign drew massive viewership and sparked backlash in India, where the government faced criticism for inadvertently promoting Pakistani content despite an official media ban.

The Minister also paid tribute to Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz Warraich and Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ms Ambreen Jan, Principal Information Officer Mobashir Hassan, and Tasawar Arafat Chaudhry—for their outstanding role in presenting Pakistan’s national narrative during the recent conflict. He also acknowledged Major Arif Jan, a hero of the 1965 war and father of Information Secretary Ambreen Jan. Tarar praised the ministry’s efforts in effectively communicating Pakistan’s stance globally and fostering national awareness.