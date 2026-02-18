New auto policy to empower industries, strengthen domestic production: SAPM Haroon

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said that the core objective of the new Auto and Tractor Policy was to empower industries, strengthen domestic production,

and promote export-led growth.

He said during a high level meeting with the CEO of Millat Tractors Sikandar Mustafa and discussed the future roadmap of Pakistan’s auto and tractor sector, said a news release.

Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Capt (r) Saif Anjum, also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the upcoming Auto Policy, Tractor Policy, and the promotion of local manufacturing and indigenization in the engineering sector.

Haroon said that, under the directions of Prime Minister, a comprehensive and forward-looking Auto and Tractor Policy will soon be presented. He emphasized that the policy has been formulated after carefully considering the challenges and issues faced by the auto sector, ensuring a balanced and growth-oriented framework.

Highlighting the government’s vision, special assistant said that Pakistan’s auto sector holds immense potential and can significantly expand through enhanced local manufacturing and indigenization.

Sikandar Mustafa informed that the company has successfully achieved 90 percent localization in tractor manufacturing, said adding that Millat Tractors has developed export capacity and is currently exporting tractors to international markets, reflecting the strength and competitiveness of Pakistan’s engineering industry.

The SAPM directed the Engineering Development Board to ensure comprehensive consultation with all stakeholders of the auto and tractor sector to develop an inclusive and practical policy framework that supports sustainable industrial growth.