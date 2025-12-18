Netherlands’ envoy calls on Governor Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Ambassador of the Netherlands Robert Jan Siegert called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, education, agriculture, and environmental sectors, fostering stronger ties between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Netherlands. He underlined the need to further strengthen and expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Governor Punjab said that there are vast investment opportunities in various sectors including trade between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

He said tourism and trade can be further expanded with direct flights between the two countries.

Sardar Saleem Haider said Pakistan seeks to benefit from Dutch expertise in the field of water resources management.

He said Pakistan has a very small share in climate change, but despite this, Pakistan has been greatly affected in the form of floods, earthquakes and natural disasters.

He said Netherlands should highlight the challenges faced by Pakistan related to climate change at international forums including the United Nations and the European Union.

The Governor said as Chancellor, he has given instructions to start courses on climate change in universities, adding that with the cooperation of the Netherlands in water management, improvements can be made in the agriculture sector.

On this occasion, Ambassador Netherlands, Robert Jan Siegert, said that more than 60 Dutch companies are investing in Pakistan in various sectors. He reiterated the commitment to increase cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands in various sectors including water management, education and trade.