NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (APP): Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that today National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) determined quarterly tariff adjustment for third quarter of the current fiscal year which would be applicable in billing months of June, July and August.

The adjustment for June would be Rs 1.90 per unit which would further decrease to 93 paisa for July and August, he said in a statement issued here Saturday by the ministry.

The minister said that Rs 4.65 per unit quarterly adjustment would be collected in June which would reduce to 93 paisa in billing months of July and August.

He said the regulator had approved Rs 2.75 per unit adjustment for 2nd quarter which was being recovered in billing months of April, May and June.

He said NEPRA determined quarterly tariff for DISCOs which was recovered in next three months.