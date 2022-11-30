NEPRA concludes public hearing into KE’s FCA, 1st quarter adjustment

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded a public hearing on the monthly fuel adjustment (FCA) for October and 1st quarterly adjustment (July-September) for the current fiscal year 2022-23 of K-Electric.

The hearing was presided over by NEPRA Chairman engineer Tauseef H Farooqi while member Sindh engineer Rafique Ahmed Shaikh and member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan were also present.

The K-Electric has sought Rs 1.88 per unit and Rs 7.88 per unit decrease in power tariff for October and the first quarter respectively under monthly fuel adjustment and quarterly adjustment mechanisms.



However, the NEPRA calculated Rs 2.15 per unit decrease in FCA for the said period. The FCA would be applicable for only one month. However, it would not be applicable to domestic consumers using up to 300 units, agri consumers and electrical vehicle charging stations.



The K-electric officials told that the average cost of KE own power plants remained at Rs 32.96 per unit while the cost of electricity purchased through the Central Power Purchasing Agency stood at Rs 12.1 per unit.

The authority would announce its decision after reviewing statistics.