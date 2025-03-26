30.5 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalNEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb
National

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

16
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded public hearing on a petition filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of XWDISCOs in power tariff decrease under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for February.
The hearing was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar while other members Mathar Niaz Rana of Balochistan, member Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Maqsood Anwar Khan and member Punjab Amina Ahmed were also present.
The CPPA has sought 30 paisa per unit reduction in the power tariff for the said period. It was 8th consecutive petition of CPPA in which the CPPA sought a reduction in power tariff.
The decrease would be applicable to all consumers except life line, pre-paid, Electric Vehicle Charging stations and K-Electric. The NEPRA would announce its decision after reviewing all statistics.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan