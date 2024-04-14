Neodero house declared as president camp house

LARKANA, Apr 14 (APP): President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari hoisted Pakistan national flag at the official flag hoisting at Neodero house and officially declared it as president camp house on Sunday.

He reached at Neodero house from Sukkur Airport. On this flag hoisting ceremony, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ladies wing’s President Faryal Talpur were also present.

Later on, he met Adil Nazir head of delegation of National Engineering services Pakistan limited with his team members.