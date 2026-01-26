NEOC warns of weather hazards across northern, western regions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has issued a weather alert, warning of rain and snowfall across northern and western regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the advisory, rain is expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Waziristan, Mansehra, Mohmand, Buner, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Kohat.

Rain and snowfall are likely to make roads slippery and disrupt traffic flow. Authorities have urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the wet spell and to adopt safety precautions.

Relevant departments have been directed to remain on alert for rescue operations and road restoration in view of potential risks.

The NEOC is ensuring timely dissemination of information to the public and concerned agencies regarding the situation and possible hazards. For verified updates, alerts, and safety guidance, the public has been advised to use the NDMA Disaster Alert app.