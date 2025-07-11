NEOC warns of landslides in northern regions including Gilgit-Baltistan, AJ&K

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Friday released a warning for potential landslides in northern areas, notably Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K).

According to the alert, isolated heavy rainfall is expected in the valleys of Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Astore, Diamir, Ghanche, and Shigar.

Widespread heavy rain is also likely in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Haveli, Bagh, and adjoining areas of AJ&K.

Potentially affected areas include Upper Kohistan (RD 200–240), Diamir and Astore (RD 340–380), Gilgit (RD 400), and Nagar (RD 460) along the Karakoram Highway (KKH). Multiple locations along the Jaglot–Skardu Road (JSR), particularly in the Rondu region, are also at risk of landslides, mudslides, and rockfalls.

Authorities and residents in high-risk zones are advised to remain vigilant for potential slope failures, landslides, and ground subsidence.

Travel to vulnerable areas should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

Relevant departments have been instructed to ensure the availability of emergency personnel and machinery in the identified areas and remain on standby for a rapid response.

NDMA said it is actively coordinating with the GBDMA and SDMA to implement proactive response measures and safeguard affected communities.

The public is strongly urged to stay informed through official alerts disseminated via television, radio, SMS, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert mobile application.

NDMA remains in close coordination with relevant authorities to monitor the evolving situation and ensure the timely dissemination of warnings.