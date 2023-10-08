NEOC session on Humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Afghanistan held at NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday held a special National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) session to review the situation and the Humanitarian Assistance package for Afghanistan after the 6.3 magnitude quake devastated villages near the city of Herat on Saturday, October 7th.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik chaired the session which was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other departments joined the session, a news release said.

The participants were briefed about the situation in Herat, Afghanistan and the assistance that can be sent immediately to our brethren country Afghanistan in distress. NDMA has arranged to dispatch relief items which include food items, medications, tents and blankets.

In addition to these items Search and Rescue Team have also been shortlisted and are ready to be dispatched.

The Chairman NDMA stressed swift relief assistance for Afghanistan and the assistance should be sent through the fastest means available utilizing air and land routes to Afghanistan.

He also requested facilitation and coordination by all Government Departments and Agencies involved in the process.