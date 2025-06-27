NEOC issues multi-region rain, flood alerts across Pakistan for next 24 to 48 hours

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued impact-based alerts due to expected widespread monsoon rainfall and associated flooding risks across several regions of Pakistan from 26th to 28th June.

In Punjab, heavy rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms are likely in multiple districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, and the Islamabad Capital Territory. Urban flooding is particularly expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, with possible disruption of transportation, drainage overflow, and interruption of essential services.

In Sindh, urban flooding is anticipated in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Shahid Benazirabad, and Sujawal due to rain-wind/thunderstorm activity with isolated heavy falls. Additionally, widespread moderate to heavy rainfall may affect Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Kashmore, Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Badin, posing threats of waterlogging, road blockages, and infrastructure damage.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram may experience moderate to heavy rainfall with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous terrain.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, and Hattian Bala, the forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with the risk of flash floods, landslides, and riverine overflow. The Potohar region is also likely to be affected by similar weaather patterns.

NEOC has advised all provincial and district disaster management authorities to ensure preemptive measures such as drain clearance, public advisories, deployment of emergency services, and readiness for evacuation or rescue operations where needed.

Residents in flood-prone areas, particularly near nullahs, low-lying zones, and slopes, should remain alert and avoid unnecessary movement. NDMA urges all citizens, travelers, and relevant authorities to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures. Emergency services should ensure readiness for any potential response operations. For real-time alerts and guidance, download the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.