Neighboring counties’ FMs to discuss Afghan situation in virtual meeting

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): At the invitation of Pakistan, Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan will be held in virtual format on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the meeting, to be attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting will review the evolving situation in Afghanistan to address common challenges and realize emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity.

It will provide an opportunity to neighbors of Afghanistan to work together for shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which was essential to forge strong economic linkages and realize connectivity agenda.

The meeting will build upon the discussions, held at the Special Representatives/Envoys level, on 5 September 2021.

The neighbors of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country. A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges and security in the region.