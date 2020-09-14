Need for strict laws to eliminate crimes from society: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday underlined the need for strict laws to eliminate crimes from the society.

The implementation of laws would help root out crime from the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

A legislation for improving laws would be made so that motorway tragedy like incidents could be avoided.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda expressing dismay over the tragedy with a woman on the motorway, said a law for hanging such culprits involved in raping women would be brought to avoid repetition of such incidents in the country.