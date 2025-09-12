NEECA pushes hydroponics as water & energy efficient solution for Pakistan’s agriculture

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Pakistan’s agriculture sector faces mounting pressure from climate change, declining water availability, and rising energy demand. The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), is exploring hydroponics and aquaponics as pathways to transform farming into a more energy and water efficient system.

At a national dialogue titled “Powering Hydroponics Sustainability: Energy-Efficient Solutions, Climate Resilience, and Urban Agriculture,” NEECA convened a diverse panel of voices, including Dr. Arshad Nawaz Chaudhary, Director of the Institute of Hydroponics at Arid Agriculture University (Rawalpindi); Fatima Rizwan from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF); and Zarak Khan, a hydroponics entrepreneur — alongside other innovators, public sector specialists, private sector representatives, and researchers — to examine how advanced farming practices can support both climate resilience and conservation goals.

“Hydroponics saves water, saves energy, and secures farmers against climate shocks,” said Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director of NEECA. “At a time when per capita water availability is declining and agriculture’s energy intensity is rising, Pakistan must invest in solutions that conserve resources, stabilize food prices, and build resilience. We especially encourage youth to learn and apply these techniques.”

Hydroponics is a soil-less farming method where plants grow in nutrient-rich water uses up to 90% less water than traditional methods while delivering higher yields and consistent food quality.

The dialogue also explored aquaponics, where hydroponic farming is combined with fish cultivation in a closed-loop system, creating further efficiency gains. Innovative ideas such as adding honey production to aquaponic farms were highlighted as ways to multiply value while conserving inputs.

NEECA reaffirmed its commitment to work with partners to pilot hydroponics and aquaponics in vulnerable districts. By reducing agricultural energy intensity, improving water-use efficiency, and creating green jobs, these efforts will contribute directly to Pakistan’s climate resilience and food security.