NEECA, Malik Group unveil roadmap for 3,000 EV charging stations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Malik Khuda Baksh, Chief Executive Officer of Malik Group of Companies, in a meeting with Additional Secretary and Managing Director of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Humayon Khan, unveiled the approved roadmap for establishing 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Pakistan.

Humayon Khan reaffirmed the authority’s full institutional backing and pledged to expand the initiative to 6,000 EV charging stations nationwide.

The meeting, held at the office of Humayon Khan, reviewed key hurdles delaying the roll-out of EV charging stations.

Discussions focused on EV charger imports, including customs duties, regulatory documentation, and inter-agency coordination.

Humayon Khan welcomed the proposal and sought recommendations for internationally compliant EV charger brands, along with a detailed issue-and-solutions report within three days to ensure timely facilitation and effective implementation of the national green mobility initiative.

Despite the issuance of 13 licenses by NEECA and the arrival of five EV charging units at designated sites, progress remains hampered by procedural bottlenecks. Officials cited delays in electricity connections, prolonged installation of separate meters, and pending No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from distribution companies (DISCOs) and Oil Marketing Companies, which continue to stall operational readiness.