NEECA, FPCCI hold awareness session on EVCI

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 09 (APP):The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), Ministry of Energy (Power Division), in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), organized an awareness session on Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) and Battery Swapping Regulations 2024 here at FPCCI office.

The session brought together key stakeholders from the government, private sector, and energy industry to deliberate on the newly introduced regulatory framework for electric vehicle charging and battery swapping in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Thursday.

In his address, Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, MD NEECA, emphasized that the adoption of electric mobility is no longer a choice but a necessity for Pakistan’s sustainable future. Through these regulations, Pakistan is taking a major step towards decarbonizing its transport sector and creating an enabling ecosystem for clean mobility, he said.

He further added that public-private collaboration is essential to bridge policy and implementation gaps. NEECA’s goal is to ensure that every regulation translates into action, from efficient charging networks to investor confidence in EV infrastructure, Dr. Mohazzam remarked. He also highlighted that these regulations will pave the way for innovation, job creation, and energy security in Pakistan’s transport sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, commended NEECA’s proactive approach, noting that Pakistan’s business community is ready to support the government’s vision for green growth. The private sector has a critical role to play in scaling up clean technologies, he said.

FPCCI welcomes these regulations as a foundation for investment and industrial innovation in the EV sector. He also called for continued dialogue between the public and private sectors to ensure seamless execution and investor facilitation.

The session included a detailed presentation by NEECA’s technical team on the operational framework of EVCI and BSS regulations, followed by an interactive discussion on implementation challenges, investment models, and the roadmap for nationwide EV adoption.

The event concluded with a shared commitment by NEECA and FPCCI to accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards clean, affordable, and energy-efficient mobility, marking another milestone in the country’s pursuit of a sustainable energy future.