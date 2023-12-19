Nearly 60,000 apply for Government Hajj Scheme: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has received a total of 59,328 Hajj applications under the government scheme.

According to the ministry sources, the deadline for submitting applications for the Government Hajj Scheme has already been extended to December 22.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs extended an invitation for Hajj 2024 applications under the government’s scheme starting from November 27, with the deadline earlier set on December 12.

Under the government’s scheme, the quota for Pakistanis participating in the annual Islamic pilgrimage next year is 89,605, with an anticipated cost of Rs1,075,000 [$3,769] per person.