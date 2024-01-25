NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell joins Steering Committee of IAWG

NDMA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s Gender and Child Cell has joined Steering Committee of Inter-Agency Working (IAWG).

The NDMA in a post on its official handle on X shared the update on Thursday that the Authority’s Cell had joined the international platform on January 24.

The IAWG is a global coalition of organizations that work together to promote Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights in Humanitarian Settings.

“This is a great opportunity for NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell to collaborate with other members of IAWG share best practices & contribute to global efforts to improve health issues. We look forward to working with our partners & stakeholders to achieve our common goals,” the NDMA wrote.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services