NDMA warns public of fake website “Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan”

NDMA warns public of fake website "Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan"
ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday advised the public to be aware of website title “FEDERAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE UNIT-PAKISTAN” which is falsely representing the organization.
This website has unlawfully advertised job vacancies and solicited application processing fees, a news release said.
“We strongly advise everyone to exercise due diligence and verify any employment offers through our official channels. Please refer to NDMA Pakistan’s official website for authentic information : http://www.ndma.gov.pk/,” the NDMA said.
The NDMA said it would appreciate the public cooperation in maintaining vigilance against such deceptive practices.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services