NDMA warns public of fake website “Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, May 07 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday advised the public to be aware of website title “FEDERAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE UNIT-PAKISTAN” which is falsely representing the organization.

This website has unlawfully advertised job vacancies and solicited application processing fees, a news release said.

“We strongly advise everyone to exercise due diligence and verify any employment offers through our official channels. Please refer to NDMA Pakistan’s official website for authentic information : http://www.ndma.gov.pk/,” the NDMA said.

The NDMA said it would appreciate the public cooperation in maintaining vigilance against such deceptive practices.