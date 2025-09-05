NDMA warns of urban flooding risk in Punjab, Islamabad from Sunday to Tuesday

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), through its National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) Friday warned of a worsening situation in flood-hit areas of Punjab, with looming threats of urban flash flooding across various regions due to heavy rainfall expected in most of Punjab from Sunday to Tuesday, (September 7 to 9).

Islamabad and most districts of Punjab are forecast to receive intense rainfall, which may overwhelm drainage systems and trigger hill torrent flows. Districts such as Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, and Sargodha are at risk of urban flooding.

In South Punjab, low-lying areas including Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan face renewed threats of inundation.

The situation is particularly alarming in flood-hit regions where water levels remain high and infrastructure is already compromised.

NDMA urged residents in vulnerable zones to identify evacuation routes, relocate valuables and livestock to safer ground, and prepare emergency kits with dry food, clean water, and essential medicines. The advisory also warns against traveling on submerged roads and stresses the importance of preventing waterborne diseases.

The NDMA continues to monitor the evolving situation and calls on citizens to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities as the rainfall approaches.