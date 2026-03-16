NDMA warns of rain, thunderstorms from March 17–25

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in parts of the country from March 17 to 25, urging the public and institutions to remain alert as a fresh western weather system approaches.

In its advisory, the NDMA said a westerly disturbance will begin affecting northern and western regions on March 17, bringing light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and windstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Balochistan, and parts of Sindh.

The authority added that temperatures are expected to drop during the spell.

Overall, the temperature trend across the country is expected to decrease.

Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected mainly in the upper and central parts of the Punjab, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore Division, and surrounding areas from March 17 to 25, 2026. Isolated hailstorms are also expected during thunderstorms in upper Punjab during this period. However, South Punjab will experience occasional cloudy weather conditions along with isolated rainfall, including Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding areas.

Widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Hazara, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, and surrounding areas from March 17 to 25, 2026, with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Shighar, Bagh, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Haveli, and surrounding areas from March 17 to 25, 2026. Isolated snowfall is also expected over hilly areas during this period.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in different parts of the Balochistan, including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibbi, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, Awaran, Panjgur, Turbat, Gawadar, Lasbella, and surrounding areas from March 17 to 23, 2026, with occasional gaps.

Mainly dry weather conditions are expected across Sindh province, however, isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Sindh including Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Umerkot, Mithi, and surrounding areas from March 17 to 25, 2026.