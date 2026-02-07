NDMA warns of rain, snowfall Feb 8–10

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): The National Emergency Operations Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday issued an alert forecasting rain in most districts and snowfall in hilly areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir from February 8 to 10.

According to the advisory, rain is expected across Punjab, particularly on February 9 and 10, with snowfall likely in Murree and adjoining hill stations.

Districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khushab, Jhang, Narowal and Sialkot may also experience rains. Hailstorm accompanied by strong winds in southern districts of Punjab during the upcoming spell of rain.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain is forecast in several districts from February 9 to 10, while snowfall is likely in mountainous regions, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Malakand, Kurram, Waziristan, Mansehra, Mohmand, Buner, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Bannu and Kohat.

Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are also expected to receive rain during the same period, with snowfall in upper and mountainous areas.

The NDMA cautioned that slippery roads and traffic disruptions may occur due to rain and snowfall. The public has been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and adopt precautionary measures, while relevant departments have been directed to remain on alert for rescue operations and road clearance.

The NEOC is ensuring timely dissemination of early warnings to the public and authorities, urging citizens to rely on authentic updates and safety guidelines through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.