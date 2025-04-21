28.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalNDMA warns of prolonged hot, dry weather starting Tuesday
National

NDMA warns of prolonged hot, dry weather starting Tuesday

6
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has predicted predominantly hot and dry weather throughout most regions of the country from April 22 to 27, 2025.

According to an advisory issued by the NDMA’s National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), Balochistan and Sindh are expected to experience hot and dry weather throughout the current week.

Temperatures are likely to remain significantly above normal, raising concerns of potential heat-related stress for the population, particularly vulnerable groups.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K hot weather conditions are anticipated in most areas. However, certain areas of GB, AJ&K and districts of KP including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, and Waziristan may experience cloudy skies accompanied by isolated rainfall during the advisory period.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stated that its National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with all relevant stakeholders.

NDMA urged citizens to download the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time warnings and follow its official social media for safety guidelines.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan