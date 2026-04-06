NDMA warns of heavy rain, snowfall  nationwide in next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Monday warned of widespread rain, snowfall, and thunderstorms across Pakistan in the next 12–24 hours, urging citizens to stay cautious and follow safety advisories.

According to the advisory, most parts of the country are expected to receive rain during the next 12 to 24 hours, accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms, and dust storms. Hailstorms are also likely at scattered locations.

According to the forecast, rain accompanied by strong winds, dust storms, and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad and several cities of Punjab over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The areas likely to be affected include Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Further rainfall has also been forecast in Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Burewala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Bahawalpur.

According to the NEOC forecast, snowfall is expected in the upper and mountainous regions of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mingora, Battagram, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and Waziristan during the same period.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Sindh over the next 12 to 24 hours, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Muhammad Khan.

Rainfall is also forecast in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, affecting Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Astor, Diamer, Kharmang, Shigar, Ghizer,Nagar, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Poonch, Kotli, Mirpur, Bhimber and Neelam Valley.

Rain accompanied by strong winds and dust storms is expected in several cities of Balochistan over the next 12 to 24 hours.

The affected areas include Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, Dera Bugti, Ziarat, Qalat, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Nushki, Khuzdar, Awaran, Washuk, Panjgur, Turbat, Gwadar, and Lasbela.

NDMA has directed provincial and district authorities to remain alert for possible severe weather, warning that strong winds, lightning, and hail could damage weak structures, trees, crops, and power lines. Rain may disrupt traffic and make roads slippery, while snowfall in mountainous areas could affect travel and continuous downpours raise the risk of landslides.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, drive carefully, and follow official instructions. Tourists heading to northern areas should check weather and road conditions in advance, while timely updates are available through NDMA’s official app, Pak NDMA Disaster Alert.

A spokesman said the current weather conditions are consistent with the outlook issued by the NEOC in January. He added that the NEOC is also releasing an assessment of likely weather patterns for April to June.